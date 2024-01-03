State agency: More than 50 dead in explosions in Iran
After two devastating explosions on the anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani in his home town of Kerman, the death toll has risen to 53, according to state media. As the state news agency Irna reported on Wednesday, more than 70 people were also injured.
Read also:
- This will change in December
- Fireworks and parties ring in 2024 - turn of the year overshadowed by conflicts
- Attacks on ships in the Red Sea: shipping companies avoid important trade route
- Expected costs of flood aid trigger new debate on debt brake
Source: www.stern.de