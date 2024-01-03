Skip to content
State agency: More than 50 dead in explosions in Iran

After two devastating explosions on the anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani in his home town of Kerman, the death toll has risen to 53, according to state media. As the state news agency Irna reported on Wednesday, more than 70 people were also injured.

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read

