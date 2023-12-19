Tariffs - State adopts wage agreement in the public sector

Rhineland-Palatinate will transfer the wage agreement for employees in the public sector of the federal states to civil servants. This was decided by the cabinet on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Finance in Mainz. This means that the result will benefit around 71,000 state civil servants and judges as well as around 10,000 civil servants in the municipalities.

A corresponding draft bill is to be approved by the cabinet at the beginning of 2024, then forwarded to the trade unions and finally submitted to the state parliament in Mainz. According to the information provided, the transfer of the result will cost the state budget almost 890 million euros. "This is a major and deliberate effort for the state budget in order to offer competitive conditions for the salaries of civil servants and to ensure the future viability of the public sector," said Finance Minister Doris Ahnen (SPD).

The agreement provides for special payments and a wage increase of 5.5 percent. Specifically, inflation compensation payments totaling 3000 euros are planned. Initially, a one-off payment of 1800 euros will be made, followed by monthly payments of 120 euros from January to October 2024. In addition, the wage agreement reached in mid-December includes a basic amount of 200 euros for employees from November 1, 2024. From February 1, 2025, this will be followed by a further pay increase of 5.5 percent. The agreement runs for 25 months until October 2025.

Source: www.stern.de