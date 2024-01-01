Accident - Startled by the noise of fireworks: two dogs run over

Two dogs were run over on the Autobahn 3 in the Upper Palatinate because they were startled by New Year's Eve firecrackers. A 32-year-old man's dog was startled by the noise of fireworks on New Year's Eve in Regensburg and got loose, a traffic police spokesman said on Monday. The dog then ran onto the A3 near the Irl district and was run over by two cars. The first car that ran over the dog was subsequently no longer roadworthy.

Another dog was reportedly run over on the A3 between the Neutraubling and Regensburg junctions. Police officers found the animal dead on a grass verge. When police officers visited the owner, she told them that the dog had been startled by the noise of firecrackers and had then run away. It was not initially known who had run over the dog.

Source: www.stern.de