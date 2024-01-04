Regional Court Lüneburg - Start of trial for wheel loader accident in Toppenstedt in January

The trial for the fatal wheel loader accident in Toppenstedt will begin in January at Lüneburg District Court. The 44-year-old defendant will have to answer to the juvenile chamber from January 22 (9.30 a.m.), the court announced on Thursday. The public prosecutor's office accuses the man of two counts of involuntary manslaughter and eleven counts of involuntary bodily harm.

The accident had occurred on June 24 in Toppenstedt, south of Hamburg, during a father-child camp. The driver had driven several people around in a transport box on the front fork of his wheel loader. The lattice box came loose on a dirt track. The occupants fell from a height of three meters. A 39-year-old man and a five-year-old died in the accident. Eleven children were injured, according to the district court.

The public prosecutor's office brought charges in November. According to the prosecutors at the time, the steel mesh box used was neither approved nor suitable for transporting people. In addition, the accused is said to have failed to secure the box properly. In the course of the investigation, an expert opinion also revealed that a technical defect could not be the cause of the accident. The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.

The accident had caused great consternation in the region. A few days later, around 600 people gathered for the memorial service in neighboring Salzhausen. Among them were many helpers who had been on duty on the day of the accident.

