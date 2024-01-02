Dynamo Dresden - Start of training without returnee Batista Meier

Dynamo Dresden have begun their preparations for the second half of the season in the third division. 25 outfield players and three goalkeepers took part in the first session after the turn of the year on Tuesday at the Walter Fritzsch Academy in Dresden. While four promising youngsters - Dmytro Bohdanov, Matthias Wetschka, Emil Zeil and Marlon Grafe - took part in the training session, returnee Oliver Batista Meier was absent due to illness.

His loan spell with SC Verl was ended prematurely by SGD after some impressive performances (nine goals, ten assists). It remains to be seen whether the attacking player will fly to the training camp in Belek (Turkey) on Wednesday. There, Dynamo want to lay the foundations for their mission to regain promotion by January 11.

As second in the table, Dresden have their return to the 2nd Bundesliga in their own hands. On January 20, coach Markus Anfang's team will face SV Sandhausen to kick off the second half of the season.

Source: www.stern.de