1st FC Nuremberg - Start of training without Möller Daehli - First summer addition fixed

1. FC Nürnberg started their preparations for the second half of the 2nd Bundesliga season in constant rain. Without attacking player Mats Möller Daehli, who was still absent on Tuesday for personal reasons, coach Cristian Fiel asked his players to take part in their first training session. "If you consider that today was the first time we got on the ball again, then it was pretty good," said the Nuremberg coach after the one-and-a-half-hour session in front of almost 300 fans.

Defensive work will be a focal point of the preparation. "We simply have to defend consistently, we didn't do that enough in the first half of the season," said Fiel.

Schindler can train fully again

Goalkeeper Christian Mathenia (torn muscle fibre in his thigh) and Tim Handwerker, Florian Hübner and Joseph Hungbo, who had been ill recently, trained individually. Defender Christopher Schindler, on the other hand, was back on the pitch after tearing his cruciate ligament at the beginning of May. "I'm glad that he's healthy and can do everything," said Fiel about the defender.

Following the start of training from January 7 to 14, the club will take part in a preparation camp in Marbella. The team in tenth place in the table will then kick off the second half of the season on January 20 against Hansa Rostock at the Max Morlock Stadium. "This is a short, intensive period that we have to make good use of in order to be ready for the first matchday," announced Fiel.

One striker is already gone

Striker Christoph Daferner is no longer available to him for the second half of the season. The 25-year-old has been loaned out to second division rivals Fortuna Düsseldorf until the end of the season. Daferner moved from Dynamo Dresden to Nuremberg in the summer of 2022 for a reported €1.1 million transfer fee. Since then, he has scored just four goals in 38 competitive matches.

At the same time, the club made its first new summer signing. Midfielder Caspar Jander is moving to Nuremberg from MSV Duisburg. The 20-year-old joins on a free transfer from the third division club. Jander signed a long-term contract. "You should always keep your eyes and ears open," said Fiel about possible further changes to his squad this winter.

