Soccer - Start of training in Bremen: Werder "firmly planning" with Schmid

Without several notable players, Werder Bremen began preparing for the new season in the Football-Bundesliga on Monday. At the first public training session, the EM players Romano Schmid, Marco Grüll (both Austria), and Milos Veljkovic (Serbia) were absent. Naby Keita (Guinea), who was nominated for the Olympic football tournament, will even miss a significant part of the preparation.

The signing of the 29-year-old Keita from Liverpool caused quite a stir last year. Werder has not made a comparable spectacular transfer this summer yet. The Austrian Grüll joins free of charge from Rapid Wien. For the striker Keke Topp (Schalke 04), the goalkeeper Markus Kolke (Hansa Rostock), and the midfielder Skelly Alvero (Olympique Lyon), the Bremen team pays together almost seven million Euro. The 22-year-old Alvero has already played on loan for Werder in the past few months.

Romano Schmid's strong performances at the EM seem to have aroused the interest of other clubs. However, Werder's sporting director Clemens Fritz is counting on the offensive midfielder staying. "We are planning with him," Fritz told "Deichstube". "I don't worry that he won't be with us next season, it doesn't look that way."

