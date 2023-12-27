Start of the doctors' strike: thousands of medical practices closed between the years

The Virchowbund, which represents GPs and specialists in private practice, and 23 other professional associations had called on practices to strike between Christmas and New Year. However, the medical on-call service under the number 116 117 will remain in place.

Strikes took place on Wednesday in cities including Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Hamburg and Bremen, but also in smaller towns and in the countryside. As the protest will be followed by the weekend and New Year's Day, surgeries are not expected to reopen until January 2.

"We are giving our medical assistants time off during this period - as a thank you for their hard work and as compensation because they have not received a state corona bonus to date," says the appeal for the "Practice in Need" campaign. Medicine is being "cut to the bone" and doctors' surgeries are being "bled dry", the professional associations accuse politicians.

Virchowbund chairman Heinrich said on Wednesday on ZDF's "Morgenmagazin" that the strikes were necessary after Minister Lauterbach had not responded to previous protest measures. Doctors had already protested against the government's healthcare policy by closing their practices on the bridge day on October 3.

Heinrich pointed out that the situation in surgeries was continuing to deteriorate. Services had to be cut, there were long waiting times and in many places there was already a freeze on new patient admissions. Now, at the end of the year, the practices are "completely out of money". Announcements are not enough, "action must follow", demanded Heinrich.

A crisis summit is to be held at the Federal Ministry of Health in January. Heinrich said that he had received Lauterbach's invitation "very shortly before Christmas", after the associations had announced the protest actions. "Now the minister is reacting, it seems that pressure is the only way," said the chairman of the Virchowbund.

Lauterbach had criticized the practice closures before Christmas. He said to RBB that he understood the protests, but not the fact that there would be strikes over the holidays. The minister pointed out that one in ten people were currently ill and that people needed care. "The demands of the medical profession are well known and do not need to be repeated," Lauterbach said.

Criticism also came from the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV). "If the medical profession has fallen out with healthcare policy, then it is hardly the right way to simply close surgeries on the bridging days," explained Florian Lanz, spokesperson for the umbrella association, on Wednesday. "The patients are the least responsible for this." Lanz also pointed out that there are currently "peak values for respiratory diseases" in Germany.

Eugen Brysch, Chairman of the Patient Protection Foundation, told AFP: "Even the German train drivers' union refrains from striking between Christmas and the beginning of the new year. It is therefore incomprehensible that there are calls for practice closures between the years." The people who suffer most are the elderly and the weak, and rural areas in particular are affected.

Brysch accused Lauterbach of showing "no initiative to stop the measures". The minister must "remind the associations of statutory health insurance physicians of their duty to ensure the provision of care"

