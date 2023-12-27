Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsvirchowbundhamburgdoctors' strikes:medical associationchristmashealth policyfrankfurt on the mainkarl lauterbachof themedical practicenew yearwednesdaymedical practicesberlinonspdweekendClosedbremennumerousfromdoctors' strikestartcoronavirusgermany

Start of the doctors' strike: numerous doctors' surgeries closed from Wednesday

Numerous doctors' surgeries in Germany remained closed on Wednesday in protest against the health policy of Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). The Virchowbund medical association and other professional associations called for strikes between Christmas and New Year. "We are giving our medical...

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
Medical instruments.aussiedlerbote.de
Medical instruments.aussiedlerbote.de

Start of the doctors' strike: numerous doctors' surgeries closed from Wednesday

Strikes took place on Wednesday in cities including Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Hamburg and Bremen, but also in smaller towns and in the countryside. Medicine is being "cut to the bone" and doctors' surgeries are being "bled dry", the professional associations accused politicians. However, the medical on-call service under the 116 117 number remains in place.

As the protest will be followed by the weekend and New Year's Day, the practices will not be allowed to reopen until January 2. The Patient Protection Foundation had criticized the timing of the planned strikes at the weekend and warned that this would affect the elderly and vulnerable in particular.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Wolfgang Schäuble.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble dies at the age of 81

The long-time CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble is dead. He died on Tuesday at the age of 81, as the Bundestag announced on Wednesday. Schäuble, who was born in Freiburg in 1942, was the longest-serving member of the Bundestag, in which he had sat since 1972, and held numerous political offices...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
Wolfgang Schäuble.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Wolfgang Schäuble dies at the age of 81

The long-time CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble is dead. He died at the age of 81, as confirmed to the AFP news agency by CDU circles in Berlin on Wednesday. Schäuble, who was born in Freiburg in 1942, was the longest-serving member of the Bundestag, where he had sat since 1972, and held...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest