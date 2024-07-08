Start of negotiations after parliamentary elections in France

Simultaneously, Attal signaled his readiness to stay in office until the formation of a new government, given that in Paris in three weeks, the Olympic Games are set to begin.

In the first round of the parliamentary election a week ago, the right-wing Rassemblement National (RN) led, and it was predicted that the party, under Marine Le Pen, would triumph in the second round as well. Instead, however, the left-wing New People's Front was projected to be the strongest force. The RN ended up in third place behind President Macron's government coalition.

It's unclear who will be the new prime minister. The left-wing New People's Front has yet to agree on a common candidate. France is facing a period of great political instability: The three major blocs in the National Assembly could block each other, paralyze the government, and plunge the country into a political crisis. The New People's Front is hostile to the Macron camp, and internally divided.

The former leader of the left-populist party La France Insoumise (LFI), Jean-Luc Mélenchon, made a claim for government formation on behalf of his alliance on election night. LFI is the largest group within the alliance, but Mélenchon is unwelcome among the other participating parties.

Left-populists, Socialists, Communists, and Greens had surprisingly forged an alliance before the first round of parliamentary elections, despite many differences. They couldn't agree on a common candidate for the position of prime minister.

"Is this the greatest crisis of the Fifth Republic?", commented Gael Sliman from the polling institute Odoxa. President Macron had hoped for clarity through the elections he had called; "now we find ourselves in total uncertainty - in a very thick fog". Macron had called for the early parliamentary elections after the poor performance of his government coalition and the success of the RN in the European elections.

According to the projections, the New People's Front will have between 177 and 198 deputies and will fall significantly short of the absolute majority of 289 seats. LFI deputy Clementine Autain called on the parliamentarians of the alliance to meet on Monday to determine a prime minister.

The second largest group in the future parliament will be the former government coalition with 152 to 169 seats. The Rassemblement National gained between 135 and 145 seats, the most they have ever won.

Le Pen, the RN's faction leader, emphasized that their victory was "only postponed." RN leading candidate Jordan Bardella criticized the New People's Front and the government coalition as a "shameful alliance" that had deprived the French people of a "policy of progress." The RN was "the only alternative."

Many candidates from the left alliance and the government coalition gave up their second-round bids to prevent a right-wing advance.

Thousands of people celebrated in the center of Paris relieved that the right-wing populists had lost. On the Place de la République, cheers rang out as the first projections were released shortly after the polls closed.

