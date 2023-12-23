Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker - Stars present their baby on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian (44) and Travis Barker (48) have shared the first pictures of their baby. On Friday, the happy parents posted photos on Instagram showing them together with their newborn son, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Couple share intimate moments with fans

Dressed in black, the couple cuddle their new family member. They shared a family picture together, but also a photo of the reality star breastfeeding the baby. The caption of the post is the little one's name, to which a black heart emoji has been added.

Their son was born on November 1 in Los Angeles. The parents kept the baby completely out of the public eye for the first seven weeks, only now are they taking the plunge and proudly presenting their little darling. The followers are delighted and give the little one a warm welcome. The parents are also congratulated, and many well-known faces are among the enthusiastic fans: "I'm so happy for you," comments star icon Paris Hilton (42). Australian model Emily Sears (38) writes: "Congratulations." Actress Alyssa Milano (51) adds: "What a gift! Congratulations!"

Both are already experienced parents

From his first marriage to Shanna Moakler (48), Travis Barker has daughter Alabama and son Landon (20). Rocky Thirteen is now Kourtney Kardashian 's fourth child. She shares children Mason (13), Penelope (11) and Reign (8) with ex-partner Scott Disick (40).

Source: www.stern.de