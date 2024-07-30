- Stars mourn the death of the American actress

"Rest in peace, beautiful queen!" Viola Davis (58) bid farewell on Instagram with heartfelt words for her acting colleague Erica Ash (46): "I pray for comfort, peace, and healing for her loved ones." Ash passed away at just 46 years old from breast cancer.

"A Long and Brave Fight Against Cancer"

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024). After a long and brave fight against cancer, she passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones," confirmed her mother, Diana Ash, to US gossip site "TMZ".

Actress Loni Love (53), who was close friends with the deceased, was the first to announce her death in an Instagram post. "I am sad to confirm the passing of my friend and acting colleague Erica Ash," said the 53-year-old. She was "talented and funny" and always gave her all: "She was always there... and now she's gone. My deepest condolences to her family and fans."

"She Was One of the Strongest People I Knew"

Ash was part of the sketch comedy series "MadTV" among other things in her over 20-year career, where she impersonated celebrities like Michelle Obama (60). She also starred alongside Lindsay Lohan (38) and Charlie Sheen (58) in the fifth installment of the "Scary Movie" series in 2013.

Michael Jai White (56), who worked with Ash on the film "Outlaw Johnny Black" (2023), wrote on Instagram: "We have lost one of the most versatile and beautiful people I have ever known. She was one of the strongest people I knew." The actor and director recalls the shoot, which was apparently very demanding for the actress. "She spent almost every lunch break on the floor of her dressing room, in pain from the late-stage cancer. She kept it a secret from almost everyone. She was a joy, for whom everyone else came first!"

