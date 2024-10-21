Stars from the iconic film, Pulp Fiction, are reuniting once more.

Marking Three Decades: Exactly 30 years have passed since Quentin Tarantino's cinematic masterpiece "Pulp Fiction" graced the big screens. In commemoration, Tarantino is not only receiving an honors but also clicking a selfie with his original cast members.

The iconic "Pulp Fiction" actors John Travolta, Uma Thurman, and Quentin Tarantino reunited at the Academy Museum Gala. At the lively Los Angeles event on Saturday, the actors and director posed for a group photo. At their table sat Harvey Keitel, another star from the cult classic. "Pulp Fiction" made its debut in US theaters on October 14, 1994.

Thurman donned a long, dark brown satin Fendi gown that cinched at the waist for the event. She accessorized with brown pumps, silver earrings, and a bracelet, and styled her blonde hair into a bun.

Travolta flashed a smile in a dark velvet suit jacket and black pants, completing his look with a black turtleneck.

Tarantino opted for a classic style with a black suit, white shirt, a silver watch, and a black bow tie.

Luminary Award for Tarantino

Travolta handed over the Luminary Award to the esteemed director that evening. As per the Academy Museum, the award "recognizes an artist whose innovative contributions have broadened the creative horizons of cinema." According to sources, Tarantino mentioned in his acceptance speech that he intends to gift the initial draft of the "Pulp Fiction" script to the museum.

The stars last shared a stage at the TCM Classic Film Festival in April, appearing for a screening of the film alongside their "Pulp Fiction" co-star Samuel L. Jackson.

The cult film was first screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May 1994, where it won the Palme d'Or. It bagged the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and garnered additional recognition, including Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

At the time of "Pulp Fiction"'s release, a young Tarantino was just 31. Even the film's stars have aged noticeably since then. Travolta is now 70, Thurman is 54, Keitel is 85, and Jackson is 75. The film's primary cast also included Bruce Willis, who is now 69 and is currently dealing with dementia.

