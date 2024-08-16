- Starring in the NFL drama Madden

Director David O. Russell (65) has chosen Nicolas Cage (60) for the lead role in "Madden". In the drama, he will portray former football coach and NFL commentator John Madden (1936-2021), who lent his name to the "Madden NFL" video game series. Russell praised Cage as "one of our best and most original actors," according to Deadline.

"Beloved National Legend"

Cage will embody "the beloved national legend John Madden, bringing out the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination, where anything is possible," Russell said in a statement. "Alongside the wild style, drive, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the film will explore the joy, humanity, and genius that John Madden brought to a wild, inventive, and cool world in the 1970s," the director told the industry publication.

The sports drama, written by Cambron Clark, focuses on Madden's collaboration with Electronic Arts (EA) for the NFL game series. The film is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios, with Todd Black (64) serving as producer. Alongside him are Steve Tisch (75), Jason Blumenthal, Matthew Budman, and Jonathan Shukat. No release date has been announced yet.

Madden's Path to NFL Icon

Madden coached the NFL team Oakland Raiders from 1969 to 1978, winning the Super Bowl in 1977. After leaving his coaching position, he joined CBS Sports as a commentator in 1979. During his 30-year media career, he received 16 Emmy Awards.

From 1988 onwards, he worked with EA on the "John Madden Football" games, which were later renamed "Madden NFL". The game has been released annually since 1990. The American football legend passed away on December 28, 2021, at his home in California. Madden is survived by his wife Virginia and his sons Joseph and Michael.

EA's Collaboration with Madden

Cage's portrayal of Madden showcases his involvement in a significant collaboration with Electronic Arts (EA), as depicted in the film.

Madden's Legacy with EA

The film highlights how Madden's partnership with EA led to the creation of the popular "Madden NFL" video game series, which gained worldwide recognition.

