Trial in Bavaria - Starnberg district court sentences Jens Lehmann to a hefty fine

In the trial against former national soccer goalkeeper Jens Lehmann, the Starnberg district court has sentenced him to a fine. The Starnberg district court imposed 210 daily rates of 2,000 euros each for damage to property, insult and attempted fraud.

At the center of the charges against the 54-year-old was a bizarre neighborhood dispute. The public prosecutor accused him of entering his neighbor's newly built garage with a chainsaw and sawing a roof beam.

On the first day of the trial, Lehmann admitted that he had entered the garage with the chainsaw in his hand, but denied sawing the roof beam. A surveillance camera, footage of which was shown in the courtroom, had recorded Lehmann with the chainsaw.

Jens Lehmann is also accused of attempted fraud

There was also another charge: Lehmann allegedly drove out of a parking garage at the airport without paying the parking fee - bumper to bumper with a car in front.

The hero of the 2006 World Cup, who triumphed over the Argentinean shooters in the quarter-finals with the help of his famous penalty cheat sheet, was charged with trespassing and damage to property as a result of the chainsaw episode. He was also charged with insulting a police officer who tried to take his driver's license.

On the first day of the trial, the public prosecutor had said "that you, Mr. Lehmann, are a person who does not abide by the law at the lower end of criminal liability, but wants to disregard it". Lehmann, on the other hand, feels misunderstood and sees himself as a victim of false suspicion and character assassination.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de