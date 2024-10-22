Star player Schröder from DBB would never join FC Bayern Munich.

Basketball star Dennis Schröder maintains a high regard for FC Bayern, but a shift to Munich isn't in the cards for him. Instead, another German club has significantly piqued his interest. "Absolutely not," Schröder stated during an interview with "ran.de". His roots in Lower Saxony serve as the basis for this stance.

"Why should I represent FC Bayern in my twilight years? It's Braunschweig that's my team. If I return to Germany, it'll only be for Braunschweig. I won't join any other club. I respect Munich and all cities, but I can't make another team more significant than it already is. If I sign up for a German squad, then it needs to make a substantial impact. And it goes without saying that I'd want that team to belong to me," Schröder disclosed regarding his current team, the Brooklyn Nets.

Lower Saxony is where it's at

The prospect of returning to Braunschweig, where Schröder is also a shareholder, is a definite possibility. "I have to go back to Braunschweig for sure. That's where I began. Joining the team would elevate its status," the NBA champion clarified. "We aim to compete at the highest level in Europe. Bayern itself started from humble beginnings and climbed the ranks. I admire Bayern's approach in both football and basketball. I aim to introduce the NBA's magic, while also maintaining that dominance."

Schröder hopes that the German basketball team will persist after head coach Gordon Herbert's tenure ends. "Who wouldn't want to be a part of this thriving squad right now... They talk about the 'Golden Age,' and we should preserve that as long as possible. We aim to emulate the success of football, where being selected is a privilege," Schröder stated.

The EuroBasket tournament will occur next year in Finland, Cyprus, Poland, and Latvia. This will mark the first tournament under new head coach Alex Mumbru, who took over from Herbert who switched to FC Bayern after the Olympics. Germany barely missed out on a medal at the Games, settling for fourth place.

