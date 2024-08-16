- Star-duo releases joint single

Combined, they have 28 Grammys and now a joint song: Megastars Lady Gaga (38) and Bruno Mars (38) have teamed up for a single and released the love ballad "Die With A Smile" and its accompanying music video on Friday morning (August 16).

The music video, inspired by vintage aesthetics, has already garnered nearly one million views on YouTube and climbed to the number four spot on trends. In the video, Gaga is seen sitting at a piano and smoking a cigarette while Mars plays the guitar. Both artists are dressed in denim outfits and red shirts or blouses, matching each other's style. The duo announced their collaboration on Instagram the night before, with Gaga previously teasing the project with a short clip on her social media, where she's seen playing some notes on a piano while wearing a T-shirt with Mars' face.

Lady Gaga Praises Bruno Mars' Talent

In a press release, Gaga explains how the duet came to be: "Bruno and I have great respect for each other and had been talking about a collaboration. I was wrapping up my own album in Malibu, and one evening after a long day, he invited me to his studio to listen to something he was working on." The two stayed up all night, finishing the song and recording it. "Bruno's talent is incredible," Gaga, a 13-time Grammy winner, gushes. "His musical prowess and vision are of the highest quality. There's no one like him." Mars adds, "It was an honor to work with Gaga. She's an icon and she makes this song magical. I'm so excited for everyone to hear it."

Both Artists to Release Albums Soon

Fans of both artists will surely be delighted by this collaboration, as neither has released new albums in a while. Gaga's last studio album, "Chromatica," was released over four years ago, and in 2021, she released "Love for Sale" with Tony Bennett (1926-2023). Her seventh studio album, "LG7," is set to be released soon.

Mars, too, hasn't released a solo album since 2016, and his last album, "An Evening with Silk Sonic," was released in 2021. The 15-time Grammy winner is also set to release his fourth studio album, "BM4," soon.

