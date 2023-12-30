Arnold Schwarzenegger - Star celebrates "Twins" reunion with Danny DeVito

It's been 35 years since 1.90 m tall Arnold Schwarzenegger (76) and 1.47 m tall Danny DeVito (79) became the unlikeliest of twins in the US comedy "Twins". Last Friday (December 29), the two celebrated a loving reunion: the 'Terminator' star and former governor posted a photo of himself on Instagram in which he is holding DeVito and his daughter Lucy in his arms.

The picture was taken as part of the Broadway play "I Need That", which DeVito is currently performing with his daughter. The two have apparently found a famous fan in Arnie. He wrote: "My brother! It was fantastic to see Danny on Broadway in 'I Need That'. He, Lucy and everyone involved entertained the audience and made them laugh and love every minute." It was "one of the best plays I've ever seen - a spectacle for the heart", Schwarzenegger concluded effusively.

At the end of his post, Schwarzenegger then fuels the hope that he will soon be able to see him back on the big screen with his "Twins" brother: "I can't wait to work with him again."

What about the 'Twins' sequel?

However, it is more than uncertain whether this will be the 'Twins' sequel that was announced a while ago. A sequel to the successful 1988 film entitled "Triplets" was actually planned, as "triplets". The twist: the third child was to be played by African-American comedian Eddie Murphy (62).

However, the director of the original, Ivan Reitman, passed away in February 2022 at the age of 75 - he was also supposed to bring the sequel to the big screen. Schwarzenegger revealed in May of this year in a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter that the project had been canceled by Reitman's son Jason as a result. In the same interview, however, he also claimed that he was now working on another film project with Danny DeVito instead. However, it has not yet been made public what the project is.

