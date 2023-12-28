Skip to content
Staggering at the gas station: Man drives with 3.6 per mille

He staggered to his car at the petrol station, fell down - and then got behind the wheel drunk as a skunk. This is how a witness described the state of a 48-year-old driver in Lohfelden near Kassel to the police. The man was arrested a little later on Wednesday evening at his home. His breath...

County of Kassel - Staggering at the gas station: Man drives with 3.6 per mille

He staggered to his car at the petrol station, fell down - and then got behind the wheel drunk as a skunk. This is how a witness described the state of a 48-year-old driver in Lohfelden near Kassel to the police. The man was arrested a little later on Wednesday evening at his home. A breath alcohol level of 3.6 per mille was measured, the police announced on Thursday.

According to the investigation, the 48-year-old had driven drunk to the petrol station to buy "a bottle of high-proof alcohol". He then drove his car in serpentine lines, hit a kerb and crossed into the oncoming lane several times. Other drivers therefore had to take evasive action, it was said. No one was injured.

The man's driver's license was confiscated. He now has to answer for endangering road traffic.

