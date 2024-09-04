- Stage Set: Perspective of the Oldenburg International Film Festival

The Oldenburg Film Fest is hosting approximately 50 short and full-length movies this year, featuring international and German debuts, as reported by the event's representative. This year marks the 31st occurrence of this festival, which emphasizes independent filmmaking.

Approximately 400 guests are estimated to attend the opening ceremony, with renowned director Dominik Graf serving as the guest of honor. Other attendees include American actress Amanda Plummer, French actress and screenwriter Isild Le Besco, and Irish actor John Connors.

The festival commences with the feature film "Dream Novella". Directed by Florian Frerichs, this modern adaptation of Arthur Schnitzler's timeless work portrays the suppressed desires of a married couple in nighttime Berlin. The director and lead actors will be present at the premiere.

Documentary about the parents of Oldenburg serial killer Niels Högel

The documentary "Beyond Guilt", which will screen on September 14 and 15, carries significant importance for the region. It delves into the experiences of Niels Högel's parents, a nurse who was convicted for the murder of 87 patients in Oldenburg and Delmenhorst. The film offers profound insights into the process of accepting the unfathomable and shows how a family deals with their son's actions and intense media scrutiny, as stated by the organizers.

Following the film screening, directors Katharina Köster and Katrin Nemec will participate in a discussion with Petra Klein, deputy federal chairwoman of the victim support organization White Ring. The parents of Niels Högel are not expected to attend, according to the organizers.

The Oldenburg Film Fest will take place from September 11 to 15. Screenings will be held at various cinemas throughout the city, including Theaterhof 19 and the State Theater Oldenburg. Tickets can be purchased online or at the festival center.

