Elvis Presley - Stage comeback: AI resurrects King

Shake your hips to "Jailhouse Rock" one more time in a live show. Elvis Presley fans all over the world are dreaming of this. As the London-based production company "Layered Reality" has now announced via "Sky News ", the dream is set to become reality in 2024. The late "King of Rock 'n' Roll" will then celebrate his stage comeback with the hologram show "Elvis Evolution" - 47 years after his death.

Hologram show thanks to AI and Elvis' estate

The announcement of the Elvis show comes shortly before the music legend's 89th birthday on January 8. Layered Reality promises the "world's first immersive Elvis experience" for the event, which will use artificial intelligence and holographic projections. However, the stage comeback of "Elvis the Pelvis" is not only made possible by state-of-the-art hologram technology based on artificial intelligence. Presley' s estate has provided access to thousands of personal photos of the singer and hours of video footage, which the company says will be used to create "unprecedented" performances.

Elvis is also coming to Berlin

The show is entitled "Elvis Evolution" and will allow fans to experience Elvis' rise to music icon "up close and personal". During his career, Elvis was nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, three of which he won. He sold more than a billion records worldwide and received the Grammy for Lifetime Achievement. He also starred in 33 films and made numerous television appearances. Elvis died on August 16, 1977 at the age of 42 at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Elvis Evolution" is to take place at an as yet unnamed location in central London. But German Elvis fans can apparently also look forward to it: In addition to Las Vegas and Tokyo, performances are also planned in Berlin. The project follows in the footsteps of "ABBA Voyage", in which life-size avatars of the Swedish pop stars performed as their 1979 human originals in a specially built arena in east London.

