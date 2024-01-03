Ministry of Education - Staff shortage at schools remains serious in NRW

Unfilled teaching positions and vacant principal posts: Despite all efforts, many schools in North Rhine-Westphalia are also starting the new year 2024 with considerable staffing gaps. According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Education, almost nine percent of all schools in NRW have no principal. Many elementary school are particularly affected: In 267 cases - out of 2719 elementary school nationwide - head teacher positions remained unfilled. According to the latest data, around 7100 teaching positions were unfilled. The staff shortage is one of the most pressing problems facing the education system nationwide.

Source: www.stern.de