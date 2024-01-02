FC St. Pauli - St. Pauli's Hürzeler studying soccer in England

Fabian Hürzeler also used the short winter break to study English soccer. The FC St. Pauli coach watched matches from Arsenal, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, a club currently celebrated for its style of play. "It's no secret that I simply see principles that suit us and that we try to implement," said the coach at the second division club's training kick-off on Tuesday - referring in particular to Brighton's game.

Hürzeler spoke of a great experience in England. "New ideas and new possibilities have also been added," said the coach. "Of course, they are still different types of players. So it makes no sense to copy another team. But you can extract elements." He watched four games in five days. Hürzeler also attended the World Darts Championship at the Ally Pally in London.

The second-placed team began the second half of the season with a training session at the Millerntor Stadium. With the exception of the absent Australians Jackson Irvine and Connor Metcalfe, Scott Banks (cruciate ligament rupture) and the sick attacker Maurides, all players were present.

After a strong first half of the season, two points behind first-placed Holstein Kiel and no defeats so far, the Hanseatic side will prepare for the step up to the Bundesliga. On Wednesday, the club will travel to Benidorm in Spain for a training camp until January 13. Among others, league rivals VfL Osnabrück will be waiting there for a test match.

On January 20 (13:00/Sky), St. Pauli will host 1. FC Kaiserslautern in the second half of the season. The question of the coach's future in Hamburg also remains exciting.

According to media reports, Hürzeler's contract expires at the end of this season. The coach and the second-placed team have not yet been able to agree on an extension. He confirmed on Tuesday that he does not yet have a time frame for his decision. However, Hürzeler said that he does not expect the situation to have a negative impact on the team.

