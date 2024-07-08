Bundesliga - St. Pauli kick-off: First training session with new coach Blessin

The FC St. Pauli begins its preparation for the first season in the Bundesliga after 13 years. New trainer Alexander Blessin invites his new team to the first training session on Monday (11.00 am). The second training follows in the afternoon (5.00 pm). So far, Robert Wagner on loan from SC Freiburg and Ben Voll from Viktoria Köln are confirmed.

Marcel Hartel, midfielder of the second league champion and promoter, is not present. The best St. Pauli player of the previous season with 17 goals and 13 assists moved to St. Louis City SC in the USA. The first test game of the Hanseatic City team is on Saturday (3.30 pm) against Bremer SV in Malente. From July 15 to 25, the team will be in Scheffau, Austria, for its training camp. The first mandatory game will be played by the Kiezclub in the first round of the DFB-Pokals on August 16 (6.00 pm) against Halleschen FC. A week later, the first Bundesliga game against 1. FC Heidenheim is scheduled. The exact date is still to be determined.

FC St. Pauli's return to the Soccer Bundesliga after a 13-year absence is eagerly anticipated by their fans. Alexander Blessin, the new trainer, is looking forward to leading his Soccer Bundesliga team during their first training session in Hamburg. Despite the absence of Marcel Hartel, FC St. Pauli has secured the services of Robert Wagner on loan from SC Freiburg and Ben Voll from Viktoria Köln for their Bundesliga campaign.

