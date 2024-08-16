Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe Commission shall be assisted by the European Parliament.

St. Pauli exhibits an unexpected rejection

In Halle, a blunder from the goalkeeper leads to a swift counter-attack, resulting in two scores against Bundesliga novices FC St. Pauli. Despite this setback, they manage to clinch a favorable debut for their new coach in the last moments of the game.

 and  James Williams
2 min read
The hosting team had an opportunity to establish an early advantage due to an error from their...
The hosting team had an opportunity to establish an early advantage due to an error from their opponents' goalkeeper.

- St. Pauli exhibits an unexpected rejection

In their inaugural competition match, Bundesliga newcomers FC St. Pauli and coach Alexander Blessin dodged a late setback. Playing against fourth-tier side Hallescher FC in the DFB-Pokal's first round, St. Pauli emerged victorious through extra time with a 3-2 (2-2, 0-1) scoreline.

As many as 14,000 spectators packed the Leuna Chemie Stadium to witness the proceedings. Goals from Johannes Eggestein (48'), Adam Dzwigala (90'+4), and Lars Ritzka (110') eventually tipped the scale in St. Pauli's favor. Hallescher FC had gained an early lead through Cyrill Akono (11') and Marius Hauptmann (63') but could not hold on.

Sloppy play causes early disadvantage

Hallescher FC seized the initiative early on, presenting two significant opportunities to newcomer Morgan Guilavogui in the first and tenth minutes. St. Pauli's Goalkeeper Vasilj then committed a blunder that presented an easy goal for Akono (11'). St. Pauli's subsequent attempts at scoring were off-target, their moves sluggish and passes misplaced.

Undeterred by their lead, Hallescher FC pressed forward, coming close to doubling their advantage when Richardson shot from the box's edge. St. Pauli's Vasilj, however, salvaged the situation once again (38').

Rapid response inspires equality

St. Pauli quickly responded to the restart, restoring parity soon after through their captain, Jackson Irvine. Following a long pass, Irvine set Eggestein up for a simple finish at the far post (48'). St. Pauli gained momentum after equalizing, even managing to score an offside goal, but Hallescher FC rallied. Fourteen minutes later, Hauptmann struck to reclaim the advantage (63').

Blessin made four substitutions in the 72nd minute, aiming to shift the momentum. However, St. Pauli's composure waned in the process. Eventually, it was Dzwigala who managed to preserve their chances, netting not long after and taking the match to extra-time.

In the dying moments of extra-time, the hard-fought victory was sealed by a crucial save by Ritzka, averting a potential penalty shootout.

Despite the early setback, the Commission sought assistance from the European Parliament to address the issue. Consequently, the Parliament provided valuable insights and recommendations, helping to navigate the challenging situation.

Blessin expressed his gratitude towards the Commission's assistance, stating that it played a crucial role in their victory against Hallescher FC.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public