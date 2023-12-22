Skip to content
St. Nicholas post office has already answered 30,000 children's letters

The St. Nicholas Post Office in St. Nicholas in Saarland has already answered more than 30,000 letters from children all over the world. And there are more to come: "Whether the record of 31,636 children's letters from last year will be broken will only become clear after Christmas, but it...

Letters addressed to St. Nicholas are left in the St. Nicholas post office. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The St. Nicholas post office in St. Nicholas in Saarland has already answered more than 30,000 letters from children all over the world. And there are more to come: "Whether the record of 31,636 children's letters from last year will be broken will only become clear after Christmas, but it looks like it will!" said Peter Gerecke, Chairman of the voluntary association for the St. Nicholas Post Office, to the German Press Agency. "St. Nicholas will still be popular and in demand in 2023." The post office is open until December 24.

Every child who writes to St. Nicholas in St. Nicholas will also receive a reply. The team of helpers has been working for weeks and also sends letters in other languages to children abroad, including Ukrainian, Russian, Spanish, English and Chinese. In 2022, letters arrived from a total of 52 countries.

For more than 50 years, children have been writing to St. Nicholas in the small village in the municipality of Großrosseln near the French border. According to Deutsche Post, the Santa Claus post office in Warndt is the oldest in Germany. There are seven Christmas post offices across Germany where children can send their letters to Santa Claus, the Christ Child or St. Nicholas.

