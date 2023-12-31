St. Brown causes the big tremor - and then there's trouble

Just a few yards short of ending a great series: The Dallas Cowboys have to defend a very narrow victory in the NFL right in front of their own end zone. German pass receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had previously brought victory within reach for his Detroit Lions.

The Dallas Cowboys footballers have extended their impressive home series in the NFL. The team led by quarterback Dak Prescott won 20:19 against the Detroit Lions. It was the 16th home win in a row for the Cowboys, who, like the Lions, are already qualified for the play-offs.

Prescott caught two touchdown passes and threw for a total of 345 yards. His favorite receiver CeeDee Lamb alone caught 13 passes for 227 yards - he also set new records in both statistics, no Cowboys player has ever caught more passes for more yards in a season.

In the end, however, the Lions came very close to victory. After a touchdown by Amon-Ra St. Brown with 23 seconds left, Detroit took a risk and went for the win. Instead of equalizing with an extra point, they wanted to play for a two-point conversion. But that failed despite three attempts. And that caused trouble for the Lions: Taylor Decker, the Lions' left tackle, had brought the ball into the end zone to make it 22:21, but according to the referees, he was not authorized to catch a pass.

"Yeah, that sucks"

Players on the offensive line must be declared to the referees as potential pass receivers before plays. The Lions insisted they had reported Decker as an eligible receiver, but the referees assured them that Dan Skipper, a backup offensive tackle, had been reported as a pass receiver.

"So the problem is that No. 70 reported, but No. 68 didn't," referee Brad Allen said. "Skipper reported to me, and then I go to the defense team and say to them, 'Skipper reported as an eligible receiver,' so they know who reported." In the Lions' locker room after the loss, Decker and Skipper declined to talk at length about the penalty. Instead, Decker said he "did exactly what coach told me to do." Skipper said he had "very few words that won't get me fined."

Quarterback Jared Goff, on the other hand, chose strong words about his condition - and the referee's decision, saying he was "pretty confused" about the flag against Decker. "Yeah, that sucks. It's unfortunate, man," said Goff. "I don't know if I've had that feeling before, where you feel like you've won and you haven't. But the next two plays we had a chance to do that."

German-American St. Brown caught a total of six throws from Lions quarterback Jared Goff for 90 yards. With now 112 balls caught, the second most in the league after Lamb, and nine touchdowns on the season, the 24-year-old wide receiver further extended his personal best.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de