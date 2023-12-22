Volleyball Bundesliga - SSC volleyball players celebrate victory in Neuwied

The volleyball players from SSC Palmberg Schwerin returned with the expected victory in the match at VC Neuwied. Despite some problems, the league leaders won 3:0 (25:18, 25:22, 25:14) at the bottom of the table on Friday evening, which meant that they did not win a set in their eleventh Bundesliga match this season. For the team of head coach Felix Koslowski, on the other hand, it was their tenth win in eleven matches.

Due to the clear favoritism of his selection, Koslowski took the opportunity to send more players onto the court who had not had as much playing time so far. Despite the changes, the SSC quickly took a very clear lead in the first half, but Neuwied fought back to 15:20 in the meantime, creating some tension.

The second period was even tighter, with Neuwied even taking a narrow lead at times. It was only in the final phase that the SSC was able to pull away decisively. The hosts were also the better team at the start of the third set and were already 7:4 ahead. However, Schwerin was not impressed by this, increased the pressure and finally made everything clear with the first of ten match points.

SSC Palmberg Schwerin match schedule statistics

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de