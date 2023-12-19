Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmecklenburg-vorpommernsupercupvolleyballbundesligaheavyssc palmberg schwerinmtv stuttgartwomenmtvstuttgartrevenge

SSC narrowly fails to beat champions Stuttgart

Two months after the Supercup defeat, Schwerin is challenged in Stuttgart. The women from Mecklenburg suffered their first Bundesliga defeat at the defending champions, but took a point with them.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
SSC coach Felix Koslowski gives instructions. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
SSC coach Felix Koslowski gives instructions. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Volleyball - SSC narrowly fails to beat champions Stuttgart

SSC Palmberg Schwerin failed to take revenge for the 3:1 defeat in the Supercup against Allianz MTV Stuttgart in mid-October. On Tuesday evening, the team of head coach Felix Koslowski was also beaten 2:3 (13:25, 25:20, 20:25, 28:26, 12:15) by the champions in their first meeting in the Volleyball Bundesliga. It was also the first time the club from Mecklenburg had lost in their tenth league game this season, but they remain top of the table.

Schwerin was only on a par with the defending champions up to 4:4 in the first half. Stuttgart then pulled away to 7:4. The SSC tried to fight its way back into the match, but had major problems in reception and blocking and thus clearly fell behind.

However, the spectators in the Scharrena saw a different visiting team in the second half. The SSC dominated the match almost throughout and managed to equalize. The next turnaround followed in the third period. Stuttgart was again clearly the better team and looked like the winner in the fourth set. However, Schwerin fended off a match point in the fiercely contested final phase and then forced a tie-break.

The MTV then clearly won the tie-break. Nevertheless, the SSC will travel home with one point after winning two sets.

SSC Palmberg Schwerin match schedule statistics

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest