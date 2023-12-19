Volleyball - SSC narrowly fails to beat champions Stuttgart

SSC Palmberg Schwerin failed to take revenge for the 3:1 defeat in the Supercup against Allianz MTV Stuttgart in mid-October. On Tuesday evening, the team of head coach Felix Koslowski was also beaten 2:3 (13:25, 25:20, 20:25, 28:26, 12:15) by the champions in their first meeting in the Volleyball Bundesliga. It was also the first time the club from Mecklenburg had lost in their tenth league game this season, but they remain top of the table.

Schwerin was only on a par with the defending champions up to 4:4 in the first half. Stuttgart then pulled away to 7:4. The SSC tried to fight its way back into the match, but had major problems in reception and blocking and thus clearly fell behind.

However, the spectators in the Scharrena saw a different visiting team in the second half. The SSC dominated the match almost throughout and managed to equalize. The next turnaround followed in the third period. Stuttgart was again clearly the better team and looked like the winner in the fourth set. However, Schwerin fended off a match point in the fiercely contested final phase and then forced a tie-break.

The MTV then clearly won the tie-break. Nevertheless, the SSC will travel home with one point after winning two sets.

SSC Palmberg Schwerin match schedule statistics

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de