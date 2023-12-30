Skip to content
SSC has to admit defeat in Potsdam

SSC Palmberg Schwerin got off to a perfect start against SC Potsdam, who had lost four of their previous matches. At the end of the game, however, the leaders suffered their second defeat of the season.

Coach Felix Koslowski of SSC Palmberg Schwerin is dissatisfied. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Volleyball Bundesliga - SSC has to admit defeat in Potsdam

The SSC Palmberg Schwerin volleyball team suffered a setback at the end of the year. Head coach Felix Koslowski's team lost 1:3 (25:18, 22:25, 16:25, 20:25) at SC Potsdam on Saturday evening, conceding their second defeat in their twelfth match. Nevertheless, the women from Mecklenburg remain top of the Bundesliga.

After a good start by the SSC in the first half, Potsdam briefly fought their way back into the match. However, the Mecklenburg club went on to take a 16:11 lead and did not allow the set to be contested after that.

After the SCP equalized the set, the SSC quickly fell behind 3:10 in the third period and ultimately had to concede this round to the hosts as well. The fourth set was then more even for a long time, but in the final phase SSC was unable to step up its game to at least force a tie-break and thus secure at least one point.

