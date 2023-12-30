Volleyball Bundesliga - SSC has to admit defeat in Potsdam

The SSC Palmberg Schwerin volleyball team suffered a setback at the end of the year. Head coach Felix Koslowski's team lost 1:3 (25:18, 22:25, 16:25, 20:25) at SC Potsdam on Saturday evening, conceding their second defeat in their twelfth match. Nevertheless, the women from Mecklenburg remain top of the Bundesliga.

After a good start by the SSC in the first half, Potsdam briefly fought their way back into the match. However, the Mecklenburg club went on to take a 16:11 lead and did not allow the set to be contested after that.

After the SCP equalized the set, the SSC quickly fell behind 3:10 in the third period and ultimately had to concede this round to the hosts as well. The fourth set was then more even for a long time, but in the final phase SSC was unable to step up its game to at least force a tie-break and thus secure at least one point.

