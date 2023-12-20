German Weather Service - Squalls in Saxony-Anhalt: Flood warning for Altmark

A flood warning is in place for the rivers in the Altmark region over the next few days due to expected heavy rain. According to the forecast of the German Weather Service (DWD), Wednesday is set to be windy and stormy in places. There are to be heavy squalls on the Brocken. According to the forecast, it will rain at times with temperatures of up to eight degrees. A maximum of five degrees is expected in the Harz Mountains. It will snow in places in the Upper Harz.

Thursday night will be overcast and rainy with lows of three degrees. It will remain windy to gusty. Meteorologists are expecting a severe storm on the Brocken. On Thursday, the German Weather Service is predicting a hurricane on the Brocken. In the rest of Saxony-Anhalt it will remain very windy, gusty and rainy, with maximum temperatures of ten degrees, in the Harz up to seven degrees.

Message from the German Weather Service

Source: www.stern.de