Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdwderfurtweatherthuringiamountain countrythuringian forestrainsquallcontinuous rain

Squalls: Continuous rain in the Thuringian Forest and southern Harz

People in Thuringia can expect windy weather with squalls on Wednesday. With lots of clouds and rain showers, temperatures will climb to up to twelve degrees, and up to ten degrees in the mountains, according to the German Weather Service in the morning. There will be continuous rain in the...

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
A windsock stands almost horizontally in the air and indicates the wind. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A windsock stands almost horizontally in the air and indicates the wind. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

German Weather Service - Squalls: Continuous rain in the Thuringian Forest and southern Harz

People in Thuringia can expect windy weather with squalls on Wednesday. With lots of clouds and rain showers, temperatures will climb to up to twelve degrees, and up to ten degrees in the mountains, according to the German Weather Service in the morning. There will be continuous rain in the Thuringian Forest and the southern Harz. Heavy squalls are to be expected on the ridges.

Thursday night will be very cloudy with rain showers at up to seven degrees, in the upper mountains up to two degrees. It will rain longer in the Thuringian Forest and Harz Mountains. A fresh to strong gusty wind will blow. There will be squalls on the ridges. Thursday will remain cloudy with showers and temperatures of up to nine degrees, in the mountains up to seven degrees. In the southern Harz, the snow line will drop to 600 meters. It will remain stormy, especially in the mountains.

Message from the German Weather Service

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Firefighters stand together to discuss the operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pensioner dies in apartment fire in Eibenstock

A 72-year-old woman died in an apartment fire in Eibenstock (Erzgebirgskreis) on Wednesday night. According to the Chemnitz police department, another woman (84) was taken to hospital with injuries. Two residents of the house were uninjured, another woman was rescued with a turntable ladder...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car leaves the road: 23-year-old seriously injured

A 23-year-old man drove off the road in Hesel (Leer district) and was seriously injured. The driver left the road on a left-hand bend on Tuesday for an initially unknown reason, according to police on Wednesday. The car then crashed into a hedge and was thrown back onto the road. The car came...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

Firefighters stand together to discuss the operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pensioner dies in apartment fire in Eibenstock

A 72-year-old woman died in an apartment fire in Eibenstock (Erzgebirgskreis) on Wednesday night. According to the Chemnitz police department, another woman (84) was taken to hospital with injuries. Two residents of the house were uninjured, another woman was rescued with a turntable ladder...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public