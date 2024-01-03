German Weather Service - Squalls: Continuous rain in the Thuringian Forest and southern Harz

People in Thuringia can expect windy weather with squalls on Wednesday. With lots of clouds and rain showers, temperatures will climb to up to twelve degrees, and up to ten degrees in the mountains, according to the German Weather Service in the morning. There will be continuous rain in the Thuringian Forest and the southern Harz. Heavy squalls are to be expected on the ridges.

Thursday night will be very cloudy with rain showers at up to seven degrees, in the upper mountains up to two degrees. It will rain longer in the Thuringian Forest and Harz Mountains. A fresh to strong gusty wind will blow. There will be squalls on the ridges. Thursday will remain cloudy with showers and temperatures of up to nine degrees, in the mountains up to seven degrees. In the southern Harz, the snow line will drop to 600 meters. It will remain stormy, especially in the mountains.

Message from the German Weather Service

