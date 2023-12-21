Skip to content
Squalls and thunderstorms with sleet expected in Thuringia

Gusts of wind, thunderstorms and rain are in store for people in Thuringia on Thursday. The day will begin overcast and rainy, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Thursday. Later, heavy showers or thunderstorms with sleet will move through the state. There will be squalls; in the...

Lightning discharges during a thunderstorm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Gusts of wind, thunderstorms and rain are in store for people in Thuringia on Thursday. The day will begin overcast and rainy, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Thursday. Later, heavy showers or thunderstorms with sleet will move through the state. There will be squalls; in the mountains, some heavy squalls with speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour. Temperatures will reach a maximum of seven to ten degrees, three to seven degrees in the mountains.

There will be repeated showers during the night, with rain changing to snow above 400 to 600 meters above sea level. It may become slippery there. It will cool down to five to two degrees, in the ridges to minus one degree. On Friday it will clear up briefly from time to time, otherwise rain and sleet showers will continue. It will snow at higher altitudes. Temperatures will rise to three to six degrees, in the mountains to zero to three degrees.

During the night, snow and rain will continue to fall at two to minus two degrees. According to DWD forecasts, Saturday will be rainy and overcast, with sleet at higher altitudes and temperatures of three to five degrees, and zero to three degrees in the mountains.

