Weather - Squalls and thunderstorms in Saxony - Hurricane on Fichtelberg

Gusts of wind, thunderstorms and rain are in store for people in Saxony on Thursday. The day will begin overcast and rainy, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). Later, heavy showers or thunderstorms with sleet will move through the state. Gusts of wind will blow - occasionally with speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour. The DWD is expecting a hurricane on the Fichtelberg. Temperatures will reach a maximum of eight to ten degrees, four to eight degrees in the mountains.

There will be repeated showers during the night, with snow falling above 400 meters. It could be slippery there. It will cool down to three to one degree, in the mountains to minus two degrees. It will remain stormy. Rain and sleet showers will continue on Friday. It will snow at higher altitudes. Temperatures will rise to four to six degrees, in the mountains to minus one to four degrees. According to the DWD, there is still a hurricane on the Fichtelberg.

During the night, snow and rain will continue to fall at three to one degree Celsius, in the upper mountains down to minus three degrees. According to DWD forecasts, Saturday will be rainy and overcast, with snow falling at higher altitudes at three to five degrees and minus one to three degrees in the mountains.

