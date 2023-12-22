Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewsfichtelbergweathersquallsaxonydwdrainmountain countrydresden

Squalls and rain announced for Saxony

Friday will be rainy and stormy in Saxony. Repeated rain and snow showers will fall, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Friday. Gusty westerly winds with gusts of up to 85 kilometers per hour will blow in the Free State, and a hurricane is forecast on the Fichtelberg. Temperatures...

 and Carmen Simpson
1 min read
Cars drive through deep puddles in heavy rain. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Friday will be rainy and stormy in Saxony. Repeated rain and snow showers will fall, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Friday. Gusty westerly winds with gusts of up to 85 kilometers per hour will blow in the Free State, and a hurricane is forecast on the Fichtelberg. Temperatures will reach four to six degrees, in the mountains minus one to four degrees.

On Saturday night, rain will spread from west to east and snow will fall at higher altitudes. It will remain stormy with three to one degrees, in the upper mountains down to minus three degrees. Saturday will start off rainy, with snow above 400 meters and east of the Elbe. It will continue to be stormy in the mountains, with gale-force winds on the Fichtelberg. Maximum temperatures will be three to five degrees, in the mountains minus one to three degrees.

The DWD is forecasting rain and a little snow for Sunday night. There will be gale-force winds with temperatures of four to one degree, in the ridges down to minus one degree. On Sunday (Christmas Eve), the weather will be milder and rainy. It will still be stormy in places, with heavy squalls, especially in the mountains. Temperatures will climb to nine to eleven degrees, four to eight degrees in the mountains.

Weather forecast

Source: www.stern.de

