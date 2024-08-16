- Springhart: No more common words in refugee debate

In the debate surrounding the handling of refugees, the Bishop of the Evangelical Church in Baden is calling for a calm and factual tone. "These are complex issues that need to be resolved professionally, not at the local pub," Heike Springhart told the German Press Agency in Karlsruhe.

According to her, fair and orderly procedures are needed to decide whether people have the right to stay in Germany or not. "And it must be ensured that they are accompanied, that they receive legal advice." These are complex procedures that can only be resolved individually.

"This is not suitable for simplistic statements," said Springhart. "And where they are too simplistic and populist, we then have the problem that groups of migrants are played off against each other and debates about envy are fueled."

Pressure on politics after knife attack on police in Mannheim

It became apparent after the knife attack in Mannheim at the end of May, when an Afghan killed a police officer. The fact that the incident also gained national significance so quickly had, in her estimation, to do with the fact that a police officer, as a representative of the rule of law, stood between the lines and defended freedom of speech. "That is such a high good in our democracy and also such an upright behavior," said Springhart.

There is clearly a call for consequences, putting pressure on the Chancellor and those politically responsible to formulate them. "The challenge then is not to remain silent and say 'We don't know either, let's think about it for three years' and on the other hand to guard against hasty decisions."

Capacity could become tight again in the fall

In the fall, an increase in refugee numbers is to be expected, said Springhart after conversations with helpers. Then there could also be problems with accommodation. "At the moment, capacities are usually sufficient - at least that's the case at the Christian-Griesbach-Haus in Karlsruhe. But it is to be expected that they will not be sufficient in the fall." The Christian-Griesbach-Haus in Karlsruhe cares for particularly vulnerable refugees such as pregnant women, newborns, or people with disabilities.

The voluntary commitment has now settled in, according to the Bishop. "There is a circle of people, volunteers, who are available for this." They also take care of integration and accompany people over many years, help with learning German and possibly support them beyond that. Many good solutions have been found in many places that have been established, said Springhart, naming the Christian-Griesbach-Haus as an example.

