Ebersberg - Sprayer is caught and hits security guard

A sprayer has been caught spraying a suburban train in Upper Bavaria and hit a Deutsche Bahn security employee during his escape. On Friday night, two railroad employees observed the 25-year-old spraying the train in Zorneding (Ebersberg district). They called the police - the suspect fled. On the run in a wooded area, the 25-year-old jumped out of a bush and hit the 44-year-old security guard with his fist. The police arrived shortly afterwards and arrested the man.

Source: www.stern.de