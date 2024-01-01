Interior Senator - Spranger: Concept for New Year's Eve a success

Berlin's Senator of the Interior Iris Spranger has condemned the renewed violence against police officers and rescue workers on New Year's Eve. At the same time, the SPD politician expressed her satisfaction with the operation on New Year's Eve on Monday. More than 300 arrests had been made, she announced on the online platform X (formerly Twitter). Despite significantly more emergency services in the city, there were "comparatively few injuries among the police", wrote Spranger.

According to the information available so far (8.00 a.m.), there were no injuries among the rescue and emergency services of the Berlin fire department. "It has been shown that the months of preparation by the Berlin fire department, Berlin police and my office in terms of prevention and consistent intervention have paid off," said the senator.



Source: www.stern.de