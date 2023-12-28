Interior Senator - Spranger: Better protection through stricter police law

Berlin's Senator of the Interior, Iris Spranger, sees the stricter police law as improved protection for rescue and emergency services, which may already have an effect at the upcoming turn of the year. This applies, for example, with regard to the duration of preventive custody or the use of bodycams. According to the SPD politician, more than 1,000 body cameras are to be purchased for the police and more than 300 for the fire department every year from 2024 until 2026.

The amended Law on Security and Order (ASOG) came into force on December 24. Spranger emphasized that the black-red coalition had thus succeeded in implementing the reform in just eight months. "I had already announced after the events at the turn of last year that this would be a core element of my agenda. And we have achieved it."

She is aware that these are the first steps and that they do not mean that there will be no more attacks in the future, explained the Senator for Home Affairs. "However, anyone who focuses on this loses sight of the fact that every journey begins with a first step," she emphasized.

A spokesperson for the Home Office cited the possibility of detaining someone for longer as an example of the concrete effects of the law reform on the upcoming new year. According to the previous regulations, a suspect had to be released by the end of the following day at the latest. In other words, someone who would have been caught on the Saturday before New Year's Eve during an attack on emergency services with firecrackers and thus endangered "life or limb" would still have had to be released by Sunday night at the latest - i.e. on New Year's Eve. According to the new rules, he could be detained over New Year's Eve until New Year's morning, the spokesperson explained.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de