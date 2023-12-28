Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsinternal securitypolice lawoperational forcepoliceiris sprangercriminalityfire departmentturn of the yearjusticespdberlin

Spranger: Better protection through stricter police law

Berlin's Senator of the Interior, Iris Spranger, sees the stricter police law as improved protection for rescue and emergency services, which may already have an effect at the upcoming turn of the year. This applies, for example, with regard to the duration of preventive custody or the use of...

 and  Christian Meier
2 min read
Iris Spranger speaks at a press conference. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Iris Spranger speaks at a press conference. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Interior Senator - Spranger: Better protection through stricter police law

Berlin's Senator of the Interior, Iris Spranger, sees the stricter police law as improved protection for rescue and emergency services, which may already have an effect at the upcoming turn of the year. This applies, for example, with regard to the duration of preventive custody or the use of bodycams. According to the SPD politician, more than 1,000 body cameras are to be purchased for the police and more than 300 for the fire department every year from 2024 until 2026.

The amended Law on Security and Order (ASOG) came into force on December 24. Spranger emphasized that the black-red coalition had thus succeeded in implementing the reform in just eight months. "I had already announced after the events at the turn of last year that this would be a core element of my agenda. And we have achieved it."

She is aware that these are the first steps and that they do not mean that there will be no more attacks in the future, explained the Senator for Home Affairs. "However, anyone who focuses on this loses sight of the fact that every journey begins with a first step," she emphasized.

A spokesperson for the Home Office cited the possibility of detaining someone for longer as an example of the concrete effects of the law reform on the upcoming new year. According to the previous regulations, a suspect had to be released by the end of the following day at the latest. In other words, someone who would have been caught on the Saturday before New Year's Eve during an attack on emergency services with firecrackers and thus endangered "life or limb" would still have had to be released by Sunday night at the latest - i.e. on New Year's Eve. According to the new rules, he could be detained over New Year's Eve until New Year's morning, the spokesperson explained.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man seriously injured in robbery in Hamburg

After a brutal robbery of a 48-year-old man in Hamburg, the police are looking for two suspects and are asking for witnesses. During the crime on Monday in the Niendorf district, the victim was seriously injured by a stab wound to the back, cuts and blows with a baseball bat, police said on...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Speed camera in Elterlein blown up with pyrotechnics

Unknown perpetrators have blown up a speed camera in Elterlein in the Ore Mountains, causing extensive material damage. According to the police, the stationary speed measuring system was damaged to the tune of around 65,000 euros. The crime took place on Thursday night. The remains of an...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest