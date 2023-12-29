County of Ludwigsburg - Sports car crashes on A81: two injured

Two people have been injured in an accident on the A81 near Pleidelsheim(Ludwigsburg district). The 32-year-old driver of a sports car left the road in his car on Thursday evening for unknown reasons and crashed into several crash barriers, police said on Friday. The driver was seriously injured in the accident and his 48-year-old passenger was slightly injured. Both were taken to hospital by ambulance. The sports car was towed away, causing damage of around 300,000 euros.

