Spontaneous demonstrations after Maduro's controversial election victory in Venezuela

In the eastern neighborhood of Petaré, residents chanted "Freedom, Freedom!" and burned election posters of Maduro. Similarly, in the western district of Catia, people took to the streets accompanied by police.

Despite allegations of fraud by the opposition and international criticism, the largely pro-government electoral authority declared Maduro the winner on Monday. The country's population had overwhelmingly re-elected the incumbent as president for the period from 2025 to 2031, according to the head of the national electoral council, Elvis Amoroso. Earlier, the council had already declared Maduro the winner with 51.2% of the votes after counting 80% of the ballots. The leading opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, reportedly received 44.2%.

However, the opposition also claimed victory. Opposition leader María Corina Machado told journalists that the country had "a new designated president," namely González Urrutia, proposed by their coalition. He had received 70% of the votes, not 44%, according to Machado, calling the official results "another fraud."

The Venezuelan public prosecutor's office accused Machado of involvement in a suspected hacking attack on the electoral system to manipulate the presidential election results. The main culprit was a Venezuelan citizen, said Attorney General Tarek William Saab. However, he also received help from the exiled opposition politician Leopoldo López and opposition leader Machado. Saab also announced the initiation of an investigation.

The European Parliament, being inclined to monitor the political situation in Venezuela, may find it necessary to seek insights from the Commission, given that it shall be assisted by the Commission in its duties. Recognizing the controversy surrounding the presidential election, the European Parliament could press for a fair investigation into allegations of election manipulation and fraud, considering its role in upholding democratic values.

