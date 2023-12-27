Turn of the year - Splinter protection for ambulances, anti-violence campaign

Alcohol, fireworks, a boisterous atmosphere - and violence: in Hamburg, the fire department and police are preparing for a busy New Year's Eve. "We are preparing for New Year's Eve," said a spokeswoman for the fire department on Wednesday. This included preparatory talks with the emergency services, in particular on self-protection.

It is clearly noticeable that aggression towards emergency services has increased in recent years. "We have a new quality of attacks", the spokesperson continued. This was particularly evident last year, when firefighters were deliberately pelted with fireworks and in some cases seriously injured.

The fire department' s equipment is also being prepared for New Year's Eve operations. For example, ambulances and fire engines have been covered with special shrapnel protection film.

Police: New Year's Eve concept has proven its worth

According to a spokeswoman for the authorities, the police are relying on a tried and tested New Year's Eve concept: "We will also have a strong presence this year and will be very visible in the city. However, we will not be increasing the number of personnel compared to last year," she said in response to an inquiry.

As in previous years, the state police will be on duty. The police stations will be manning all patrol cars on late-night and night duty. Smaller units will be distributed throughout the city in order to be deployed flexibly.

Before the turn of the year, the police are also focusing on prevention. "Over the past few weeks, we have specifically visited young people and young people to sensitize them to a peaceful turn of the year," reported the spokeswoman. These were young people who had committed crimes on Halloween or earlier New Year's Eve celebrations, for example.

"The purpose of these talks is to make it clear to them that they are committing crimes and what expectations society and the police have of them. And, of course, it was also about making it clear to them that we are focusing on them," she continued. In addition, residence bans and bans on carrying fireworks in certain areas are currently being examined.

Joint campaign for a peaceful New Year's Eve

The police and fire department of the Hanseatic city also published a joint New Year's Eve campaign entitled "No violence against emergency services" on Wednesday. It can be seen on social media as well as on posters and on passenger television on buses and subway trains. In recent years, pyrotechnics have been deliberately thrown at and injured members of the emergency services on New Year's Eve.

A short film tells stories of New Year's Eve operations which, according to the press release, "happened in a similar way". Celebrities such as presenter Johannes B. Kerner and Bundesliga referee Patrick Ittrich support the campaign with their own video messages.

GdP calls for open debate

Shortly before the turn of the year, the Hamburg Police Union (GdP) has called for measures to be taken against the increasing number of violent attacks on police officers. The previous political reflexes of politicians, in which such acts were always condemned, were not enough to prevent attacks on police and rescue workers, explained the deputy GdP state chairman Lars Osburg on Wednesday. It had become a social reality that people in uniform and in emergency vehicles were being targeted with blatant hatred. Content on social media and gangsta rap with lyrics that glorify violence are accelerants.

"We are urgently calling for an open debate about the causes and possible solutions," said Osburg. Such a debate and corresponding measures were promised by politicians after the riots on New Year's Eve last year. "We ask: What has happened since then?"

