- Speedy Biker disregarding 30 MPH Limit to Reach Barber Shop

Because of an appointment, a 21-year-old biker in Waldkraiburg (Mühldorf am Inn district) was caught exceeding 70 kilometers per hour in a 30 km/h zone. According to the cops, the 21-year-old had an odd justification for his high speed. "I absolutely have to get to the salon!" he announced to the authorities.

Regrettably, this didn't save him from the repercussions of his speeding offense. Given that he was cruising at 74 kilometers per hour, he's now looking at a fine of 400 euros, two penalty points on his license, and a one-month driving suspension.

