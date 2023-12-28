Ore Mountains district - Speed camera in Elterlein blown up with pyrotechnics
Unknown perpetrators have blown up a speed camera in Elterlein in the Ore Mountains, causing extensive material damage. According to the police, the stationary speed measuring system was damaged to the tune of around 65,000 euros. The crime took place on Thursday night. The remains of an unauthorized firecracker were found next to the damaged device. The police are now investigating for causing an explosion of explosives.
Police statement
Source: www.stern.de