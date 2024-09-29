Spectators are enraged, flames soaring, Atletico clinches a late victory over Real during the match.

In the derby between Atletico and Real Madrid, the match remained uneventful for a long period. However, Real Madrid managed to gain an advantage, only for Atletico to level the score later on after a prolonged break due to spectator disturbances. A late equalizer and a red card concluded the contest.

In this evenly-matched encounter, Real Madrid temporarily went ahead (1-0) thanks to Eder Militao's goal at the 64th minute. But Atletico found a way back into the game, with Angel Correa netting the equalizer in the 95th minute.

The Match was halted after Real Madrid's lead due to crowd misconduct. Atletico's former goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who played for Atletico from 2011-2014, faced hostile reactions from fans. In response, Courtois raised his fist towards the ultras, which led to them throwing lighters towards him, although they missed their target. Despite a stadium announcement, the fans continued to cause disruptions. Referee Busquets Ferrer ultimately decided to halt the match after 68 minutes. Atletico coach Diego Simeone and captain Koke attempted to pacify the disgruntled supporters.

After a 16-minute delay, the game was resumed, but it didn't take long before tensions escalated on the field. Real Madrid pressured hard for a goal, given their numerical advantage due to an injury to star player Kylian Mbappe. However, they had to wait until the late stages of the game before Correa secured the equalizer, with Antonio Rudiger lifting the offside flag as the last line of defense. In a controversial turn of events, Atletico midfielder Marcos Llorente was sent off for a harsh tackle on Fran Garcia.

Meanwhile, Atletico midfielder Antoine Griezmann, on his 500th appearance in Spain's top league, enjoyed another reason to celebrate alongside his teammates' late point gain. In the aftermath, Real Madrid narrowed the gap between themselves and Barcelona to just one point instead of three, while maintaining their unbeaten record in all competitions this season.

Despite the disruptions caused by the Spanish league's enthusiastic fans, Real Madrid briefly led the Spanish league derby due to Eder Militao's goal. However, the advantage was short-lived, as Atletico responded with an equalizer from Angel Correa, keeping them level in the Spanish league standings.

