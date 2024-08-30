Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsParis

Spectacular table tennis doubles action graces the final match

 and  Michael Bootcampf
2 min read
Stephanie Grebe and Juliane Wolf aim to clinch the top prize now.
Stephanie Grebe and Juliane Wolf aim to clinch the top prize now.

Spectacular table tennis doubles action graces the final match

The German table tennis pair, Stephanie Grebe and Juliane Wolf, are all smiles after clinching a hard-fought semifinal victory. They outplayed the highly-ranked Norwegian duo, Merethe Tveiten and Aida Husic Dahlen, in a nail-biting encounter to book their spot in the gold medal match at the Paralympics. With a thrilling 3-2 victory (11-5, 7-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-5), they displayed their grit and determination, leaving the Norwegians in their wake. The final against the Chinese pair Huang Wenjuan and Jin Yucheng, set for 8 pm, will mark the first-ever encounter between these two teams.

Meanwhile, Valentin Baus and Thomas Schmidberger also secured a medal for Germany. In a dramatic turn of events, they overcame a 0-2 deficit against China's Liu Fu and Zhai Xiang, winning 3-2 in the end (6-11, 12-14, 11-9, 11-9, 12-10). Since there's no bronze medal match in men's doubles, Baus and Schmidberger are assured of at least a bronze medal.

Leading up to this, Baus and Schmidberger made light work of the Czech pair, Filip Nachazel and Petr Svatos, with a 3-0 victory (11-6, 11-6, 11-6) in the round of 16. Unfortunately, Baus's mixed doubles partnership with Jana Spegel ended in a defeat in their opening match.

Grebe and Wolf began their Paralympics journey on a challenging note. Grebe's main paddle failed a routine inspection, forcing her to switch to her backup. Their quarterfinal game against Morgane Caillaud and Lucie Hautiere of France was delayed as a result. Despite the hurdles, they kept their cool and clinched a 3-1 victory (11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9) in front of an boisterous crowd in the lively Arena Sud 4. However, their mixed doubles match ended in a loss later. "That was a long day. We're craving some dinner and then some sleep," Grebe remarked at the end of a grueling day.

After their successful semifinal victory, Grebe and Wolf eagerly look forward to representing Germany in the gold medal match, which will be held in the iconic city of Paris. Regardless of the outcome, the Norwegian duo will undoubtedly admire their resilience and skill, having witnessed their thrilling victory at the Paralympics.

Read also:

Comments

Related

This individual embarks on their fourth participation in the Paralympic Games.
Sport

In spite of the surprising medical prognosis, Semechin remains optimistic about "golds and record-breaking achievements"

In spite of the surprising medical prognosis, Semechin remains optimistic about "golds and record-breaking achievements" After clinching the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, Elena Semechin's life took an unexpected turn. Her health worsened, leading to a brain tumor diagnosis, surgery, and chemotherapy. Despite the challenges,

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
In the Conference League, Heidenheim encountered compelling adversaries.
Sport

Heidenheim engaging in their European expedition against Chelsea and Erdoğan Side

Heidenheim engaging in their European expedition against Chelsea and Erdoğan Side Exciting Draw for Europa League Debutants FC Heidenheim: Promoted Bundesliga side from last year drawn against billionaire-backed FC Chelsea, alongside Turkish-linked Başakşehir FK. Making their entrance into the Europa League, FC Heidenheim have scored a fantastic draw,

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

The full withdrawal of military personnel from the air logistics center named 'Camp Vie Allemand'...
Politics

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country.

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country. Following the successful execution of a military coup in Niger, Germany's Bundeswehr had aimed to maintain its presence in the country. However, negotiations with the Nigerien government proved unsuccessful. Consequently, the mission has finally

 and  Max Becker
Members Public