Investigations - Spectacular armored car robbery still unsolved

The investigation into the robbery of a cash-in-transit van near Gützkow (Vorpommern-Greifswald district) will continue to keep investigators busy in 2024. So far, no further suspects have been arrested, Martin Cloppenburg from the Stralsund public prosecutor's office said in response to an inquiry. A first suspect had already been arrested in Lower Saxony shortly after the robbery at the beginning of March because he is said to have committed another robbery with accomplices near Wiefelstede. The man is still in custody, Cloppenburg reported. "The investigations here are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024."

According to the police, the perpetrators stole around 3.1 million euros during the robbery on the Autobahn 20 near the Gützkow exit. The robbers had intercepted the money transporter as it was on its way from Greifswald to Neubrandenburg to take money to the Bundesbank. They stopped the security vehicle at a fake construction site with the help of cars and concrete blocks and darkened the windshield with paint. After stealing the money, they set fire to the van. The two security guards were unharmed.

Cloppenburg said that further details about the course of the robbery had not yet been clarified. After the incident, the authorities had also investigated a connection with another cash van robbery that took place in Potsdam in January. However, this has not yet been confirmed, according to the spokesman for the public prosecutor's office.

In August, the authorities offered a reward of 10,000 euros for information leading to the capture of the armed perpetrators and their helpers. The case was also the subject of the ZDF program "Aktenzeichen XY... Unsolved". According to the police, new tips were received after the broadcast - but there was no hot lead.

Source: www.stern.de