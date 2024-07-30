- Special Rapporteur: Job turbo for refugees is on the rise

About eight months after the launch of the so-called Job Turbo, the Federal Commissioner for the Integration of Refugees into the labor market is satisfied. Despite the current weak economic situation, it has been possible to bring more refugees into the labor market, said Daniel Terzenbach during a visit to the automotive supplier Continental in Hanover. In the case of Ukrainian women and men, the number has even doubled compared to the previous year. "The level is still relatively low, but we are moving in the right direction."

Terzenbach places great hope in projects like the one at Continental, where refugees switch directly to on-the-job training after a language course. "Work and businesses are the best integration process," said Terzenbach, who is also a board member of the Federal Employment Agency. Since June, 17 refugees from eight nations have been trained as electricians at Continental. The six to nine-month course is designed to prepare participants with relevant prior knowledge for an IHK (Chamber of Industry and Commerce) qualification.

