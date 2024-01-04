World Championships in London - Special praise for super talent Littler: "Will dominate darts"

Luke Littler held the miniature version of the world championship trophy in his hands and looked inconsolable. Losing the World Championship final on the world's biggest darts stage in London was a huge blow to the 16-year-old super talent.

"Every game before that was good, but this one annoyed me. Congratulations to Luke Humphries, he deserved it," said Littler after the 4:7 defeat against his compatriot. The young Englishman had led 4:2 and missed the chance to make it 5:2. The game then turned.

Praise from Humphries

The new world champion and world number one Humphries spoke at least as much about his rival as he did about himself after the shower of confetti at Alexandra Palace. "He will dominate darts. He's an incredible player. He's an unbelievable talent. I had to win this today because Luke will win a lot of these in the future, I'm sure," said 28-year-old Humphries.

Debutant Littler had previously won six World Championship matches in a row, including against former World Champion Rob Cross (6:2) and Raymond van Barneveld (4:1). Humphries openly called for Littler to be given one of the eight coveted Premier League places. "He's one of the best players in the world," said Humphries.

The happy winner added in praise in a TV interview on Sky Sports: "Luke is an incredible talent. It's not just about his athleticism, but also his appearance. He's handled it all brilliantly. You won't find another 16-year-old who is so grounded." The teenager is advised by record world champion Phil Taylor and will be competing in many important tournaments for the first time in 2024 with a tour card.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de