Neubrandenburg - Special police forces end escalated family dispute

A woman has been injured and threatened in a family dispute in Neubrandenburg. According to the police, the family wanted to deprive the 26-year-old of her ten-month-old daughter if she did not obey the family rules.

On Tuesday evening, special forces from the State Office of Criminal Investigation went to the family's home. The officers forced their way into the apartment and were able to break up the argument. They arrested two suspects, it was reported. They were later released. Charges were filed for threats, dangerous bodily harm and child abduction. The child remained unharmed, was handed over to the youth welfare office and then reunited with the mother. She was slightly injured.

